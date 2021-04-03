Houston-area churches offer in-person worship for Easter Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Last year around this time most businesses and establishments began shutting down. Easter services were virtual and people really weren't aware of just how much would change over the next year.Now with the rollout of the vaccine, new hope and a new outlook is on the horizon.Church is a place where people come together to worship. This Sunday is especially important at First Methodist Houston because of the Easter holiday.However, this Sunday's in-person service is going to look a lot different than years past. Some pews will remain intentionally empty due to COVID-19."Pews are roped off and (there's) seating every other row," said Senior Pastor of First Methodist Houston Andy Nixon. "We socially distance. We require masks."Nixon says they just opened up in-person service two weeks ago. Services were virtual only for most of the year."It was incredibly disappointing not to be able to worship together and see people but we adapted. We went entirely online, and it was very powerful," he said.Nixon says they're now a hybrid, offering services in-person and virtually. The church will hold six services for Easter, both in-person and online.While things are coming back around, one thing the church has made some changes to is singing, simply to avoid any spread."First of all, we require masks. All of our singers wear masks and we've reduced the music in the service just because we want everybody to be safe," said Nixon.While last Easter and this Easter may be different, things are opening up. There's new life and that's what Nixon says Easter is all about."Life was subdued as we know, but all of a sudden it's coming back," said Nixon. "God's in the bringing-back-business, that's what we know at Easter."