HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voting is under way and we have already seen issues with machines not working and long lines to vote.
As we get closer to Election Day, problems at precinct locations will probably happen from time to time. So what can you do if something happens while you try to vote?
We asked election officials all over the area what voters can do if they are in line and are unable to cast a ballot due to a technical issue.
The first step is to contact the presiding judge at the polling location. In most cases, they should be able to help with a solution.
The presiding judge is there to make sure things run smoothly.
RELATED: What you need to know about early voting
In Harris County, there are county employees on site at polling locations, so you can ask them to help you.
But if that doesn't work or if there isn't anyone around, you can call the Harris County Clerk's Office. They have folks on stand-by ready to go when there is a problem.
"If you have an issue, if you are talking to that election judge, or talking to that county clerk county employee who is there, or if you call the hotline, we expect to handle the huge majority of issues in a matter of minutes," said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.
If you're voting in Harris County, remember that you can check the wait times at polling locations by visiting this website.
Here are phone numbers you can call if you have trouble voting in your county:
Harris
713-755-6965
Fort Bend
281-341-8670
Montgomery
936-539-7843
Galveston
888-976-2280
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SEE ALSO: Harris County shatters record for first day of early voting in country
Early voters' problems at the polls may have easy solutions
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News