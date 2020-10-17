Politics

4th day of more than 100,000 ballots during early voting in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is reporting another strong turnout for early voting on Friday.

The county said 104,870 people voted in Harris County today, making it the fourth-straight day where Harris County has had over 100,000 voters. In total, more than 453,000 people voted in Harris County.

On day two of early voting, the Harris County Clerk said 114,996 voters cast their ballot in-person, which set a new record for day two of early voting in Harris County.

RELATED: More than 114,000 voters cast ballots on day 2 of early voting in Harris County

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said they were seeing about 10,000 votes an hour.

This comes after more than 128,000 people voted early in Harris County on day one, nearly doubling the record set in 2016. The total for both days combined came out to 243,182.

SEE MORE: Harris County shatters record for first day of early voting in country

Another voting option that's starting to take off in Harris County is drive-thru voting. Houstonians are now able to vote without leaving their car.

There are 10 drive-thru voting sites, and about 11,000 voters cast their ballots at the Houston Food Bank on the first day of early voting.

Voters can check estimated wait times at early voting sites at HarrisVotes.com/locations.
