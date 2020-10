Early voting hours extend starting Tuesday, October 27

Late-night Twitter: you might be interested in overnight voting in Houston. Voting Centers open at 7 a.m. Oct. 29th and don't close until 7 p.m. Oct. 30th. #HarrisVotes #HouNews #Houston #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/fmFT5kXHN4 — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With just five days left in the early voting period in Texas, the state's most populous county has already counted more than 1 million votes. As of Saturday, Oct. 25, 1,063,627 had come out to the polls to cast their ballots, the Harris Co. Clerk's office wrote on Twitter.Polling locations will have normal hours on Monday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but many locations will stay open until 10 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 27.Having trouble making it to the polls before 10 p.m.? Some locations are even offering 24-hour voting starting 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Check out the locations open 24 hours below.The last day to vote early before Election Day is Friday, Oct. 30, where locations will be open until 7 p.m.If you're waiting to vote until Election Day on Nov. 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.