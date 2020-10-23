WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Cool Spaces
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit a news tip
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Ted Oberg Investigates
13 Investigates breaks down which communities are voting the most
KTRK
By
Ted Oberg
and Sarah Rafique
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
On mobile device? Click here for a full screen experience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics
houston
ted oberg investigates
voting
harris county vote
politics
election
2020 presidential election
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Tired of political texts? 13 Investigates ways to stop them
Former HISD employee seeks return of $90K seized in FBI raid
Area where HPD officer killed is 1 of busiest places for police
These Harris Co. areas helped with record-breaking turnout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot during training accident in Brazoria Co.
1 million and counting: Harris Co. crosses early vote threshold
HPD sergeant's service and final procession set next week
Cold front, gusty winds pushing into Houston
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week!
1 shot in face and 2 in custody in Hwy 59 road rage incident
Pearland launches rent assistance program
Show More
Alarming failure rates fuel calls for in-person learning
49-year-old woman missing from Spring for 2 weeks
Wife of man accused of killing officer wants to thank HPD
Pope reportedly met with bishop who's infected with COVID-19
Children's Museum maintenance manager finds body in garage
More TOP STORIES News