Suspected drunk driver crashes into car on Westheimer Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Witnesses say a Cadillac CTS traveling at a high rate of speed t-boned a red civic near the 7900 block of Westheimer Road.

The driver of the red Civic was transported to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.

Police believe the driver of the Cadillac went through a red light and struck the red civic as it was turning into an apartment complex.

Police say the driver of the Cadillac showed signs of intoxication during the investigation and has been taken in for questioning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashdui crashinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News