Suspected drunk driver crashes into car on Westheimer Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Witnesses say a Cadillac CTS traveling at a high rate of speed t-boned a red civic near the 7900 block of Westheimer Road.The driver of the red Civic was transported to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.Police believe the driver of the Cadillac went through a red light and struck the red civic as it was turning into an apartment complex.Police say the driver of the Cadillac showed signs of intoxication during the investigation and has been taken in for questioning.