Health & Fitness

Drugs found labeled as "coronavirus" in million dollar bust in New York

NEW YORK (KTRK) -- There was a major million dollar drug bust in New York after drugs were found labeled as "coronavirus."

Half a dozen people were arrested for a large scale heroin and fentanyl operation.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said some of the packages also had the label 'Black Mamba' and a bio hazard symbol.

Agents seized more than 120,000 envelopes filled with the drugs.

Officials said the drugs that those stamps are linked to multiple fatal overdoses in New Jersey.
