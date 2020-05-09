NEW YORK (KTRK) -- There was a major million dollar drug bust in New York after drugs were found labeled as "coronavirus."
Half a dozen people were arrested for a large scale heroin and fentanyl operation.
The Drug Enforcement Administration said some of the packages also had the label 'Black Mamba' and a bio hazard symbol.
Agents seized more than 120,000 envelopes filled with the drugs.
Officials said the drugs that those stamps are linked to multiple fatal overdoses in New Jersey.
Drugs found labeled as "coronavirus" in million dollar bust in New York
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More