$5,000 reward for information on suspect wanted in series of drug store robberies in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is searching for the suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in southeast Houston.On Feb. 17 at about 8:50 p.m., a man pulled out a knife on the drug store employee at the front counter and demanded the money from the cash register, according to investigators. The store is located in the 300 block of Edgebrook.The suspect then fled the scene in a white Hyundai SUV, police say.Police believe the man is also responsible for at least two other robberies that were described similarly, though in those incidents, the suspect used an armed with a rifle, according to police.On Feb. 24 the man targeted a drug store located at the 10900 block of Fuqua and 10 minutes later, robbed another drug store in the 300 block of Edgebrook.Investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 40 to 45 years old, 6 feet tall, 230 to 260 pounds and walks with a limp.Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.If you know any information, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.