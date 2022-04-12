traffic stop

'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in San Francisco traffic stop

The driverless car was pulled over because it was driving at night without headlights on.
By Faith Abubey
EMBED <>More Videos

'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- Video of a traffic stop in San Francisco, California is going viral.

The reason?

The vehicle the police pulled over had no driver.

The driverless car was pulled over because it was driving at night without headlights on.



At first, it looks like an ordinary traffic stop.

An officer gets out of his car to speak to the driver - only to discover there is no driver.

"Ain't nobody in it!" the Instagram user recording the video says.



And then the car speeds away from the officers, passing through an intersection before pulling over again.

Multiple officers then approach to inspect the car.

Cruise, the company that operates the car, and is majority-owned by General Motors, tweeted: "Our autonomous vehicle yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued."



Cruise won approval this year to operate its driverless taxis in part of the city.

Another company, Waymo, is also offering driverless rides in San Francisco.

"The reason there are so few of these companies and vehicles on the road is because this technology has a lot going on. So controlling for the environment is one thing, and controlling for just the other roadway users is a whole other game," Kelly Funkhouser, manager of vehicle technology at Consumer Reports, said.

Cruise says it has a dedicated phone number for police to call when there's a problem with its cars.

In this recent case, a maintenance team from the company responded and took control of the car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecaliforniaviral videocarsu.s. & worldtraffic stoppolice
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TRAFFIC STOP
Suspect ejected from car in crash after high-speed police chase
Man arrested in corporal's murder is 25-year fugitive, officials say
No bond granted for suspect in Pct. 5 corporal ambush killing
51-year-old suspect in corporal's ambush killing on the run
TOP STORIES
Man pretending to be worker shot to death in home invasion, HPD says
Teen birthday party at Airbnb rental exploded into gunfire
Man leads HPD on chase after allegedly ramming car into PetSmart
More rain expected today with a chance for severe weather
Pregnant mom shot to death days away from giving birth
SVVPD chief accused self-approving $300,000 in overtime pay
Caught on video: NJ 3rd-grade teacher saves choking 9-year-old student
Show More
Pearland approves new regulations for shorter-term rental properties
Video shows thief break through dry wall at car shop in SE Houston
Southwest Fwy northbound cleared after crash
Man charged with murder of man found shot in car on S. Post Oak Rd.
Man's body found at Humble auto shop after shots reported
More TOP STORIES News