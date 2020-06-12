Driver surrenders on NASA Bypass after Clear Lake chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase has ended after a dark-colored pickup truck on the Gulf Freeway refused to pull over.
Officials say that the chase began in Galveston County at about 6:30 p.m. Friday before the driver began traveling up the Gulf Freeway.
The black pickup truck was down to the rims on a couple of wheels were throwing sparks along the road.
ABC13's SkyEye caught the moments the driver stopped the vehicle on the NASA Bypass.
Police surrounded the vehicle as the driver got out and surrendered.
It's unknown if he or she had weapons in the truck.
We don't yet know what prompted the chase.
