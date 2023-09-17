1 dead after driver shoots at person who allegedly followed them after crash near Northshore: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- An active search is underway for a driver accused of shooting and killing a person who was allegedly following them in a parking lot in east Harris County on Saturday evening, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Stream Channel.

Deputies with HCSO responded to a hit-and-run reported in the 700 block of Normandy Street just before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, a person was found dead in a car that appeared to have been rear-ended, according to officials, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to officials, the suspect was reportedly being followed by the victim shortly after the two were in a car crash.

It was not made known by police where the crash occurred or if there was a suspect description.

An investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News is at the scene to uncover more information and update as soon as possible.