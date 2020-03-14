Man shot several times after gun battle with police officers in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after getting into a gun battle with police officers in League City.

Police officers responded to reports of a man running over mailboxes along Texas Avenue and Hewitt Street around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Police said they found the man's truck crashed into a ditch. When they tried to approach the vehicle, he allegedly started shooting.

Officers returned fire, hitting the man several times.

The suspect was transported to Houston Clear Lake medical center in an unknown condition. No officers were hurt.
