Dealership worker in customer's car hit by METRORail, police say

It happened on the corner of Main Street and Lamar around 6 p.m. on Monday.
YIKES! I’ve learned from police that the car hit by the Metro Rail after running a red light had been dropped off for service at a dealership. An employee was reportedly test driving it to make sure it was running correctly. pic.twitter.com/iXrtSHdJWf— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) February 18, 2020
METRO police said the driver was an employee of a local Jaguar/Land Rover dealership and was test driving a customer's car that had just been serviced.
Investigators said the employee ran a red light, hit the METRO light rail and then hit the bicyclist.
Houston Police say a car ran a red light at Main Street and Lamar this evening and was hit by the Metro Rail. Officers say the car spun and hit a bicyclist. Their conditions are unknown. We are working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/EOfFdySDKI— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) February 18, 2020
The condition of the bicyclist wasn't immediately released. It's unclear if the driver will be charged.
The incident remains under investigation.
