Driver pleads guilty in DUI crash that seriously injured DPS trooper

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspected drunk driver who seriously injured a state trooper in a crash has entered a guilty plea.
On Tuesday, Tuwanna Moore pleaded guilty to charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury to a DPS trooper..
In 2016, authorities say Moore crashed into Trooper Chad Blackburn. Her blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, according to court records.
Blackburn was patrolling for drunk drivers on Labor Day weekend when he was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries that required 11 months of recovery.
"It was mentally and physically challenging. From understanding and being told that I was in a crash, to being confined to a bed, to trying to become mobile. However, because of everyone's help, I'm here today," Blackburn told ABC13 Eyewitness News.
Moore is also facing an enhanced charge of using a deadly weapon during the crash.
She faces two to 20 years in jail, but the jury could also opt for probation. The punishment phase is expected to last a few days.
