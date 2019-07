Driver pleads guilty in DUI crash that seriously injured DPS trooper

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspected drunk driver who seriously injured a state trooper in a crash has entered a guilty plea.On Tuesday, Tuwanna Moore pleaded guilty to charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury to a DPS trooper..In 2016, authorities say Moore crashed into Trooper Chad Blackburn. Her blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, according to court records.Blackburn was patrolling for drunk drivers on Labor Day weekend when he was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries that required 11 months of recovery."It was mentally and physically challenging. From understanding and being told that I was in a crash, to being confined to a bed, to trying to become mobile. However, because of everyone's help, I'm here today," Blackburn told ABC13 Eyewitness News.Moore is also facing an enhanced charge of using a deadly weapon during the crash.She faces two to 20 years in jail, but the jury could also opt for probation. The punishment phase is expected to last a few days.