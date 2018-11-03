Driver killed after slamming into stalled 18-wheeler in NE Houston

Police say the crash is under investigation, but believe speed may have been a factor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say the driver of a pick-up truck was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler in northeast Houston.

Authorities say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when an 18-wheeler ran out of gas and pulled over on the side of Beaumont Highway near Mesa Drive.

According to police, the trailer of the big rig was still on a part of the road when the driver of an F-150 slammed into it.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt in the accident.
