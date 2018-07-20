EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3794382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver hits woman with baby in stroller before slamming into house

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3793975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A car crashed into a house in west Harris County.

Car hits woman pushing baby in a stroller before crashing into a house in Katy. Woman and driver were transported to the hospital, the baby was not injured. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/1462hC3N0Z — Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) July 20, 2018

A woman with a baby in a stroller was struck by a car before it slammed into a house in northwest Harris County.The wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m.A deputy on the scene said a driver missed a turn and struck a woman with a stroller. The baby was not hurt, but the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.Officials say the woman was struck with such force that her shoe landed on the roof of a nearby house.After hitting the woman, the car slammed into a home in the 21000 block of Wildcroft.No one was home at the time.