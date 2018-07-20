HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A woman with a baby in a stroller was struck by a car before it slammed into a house in northwest Harris County.
The wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m.
A deputy on the scene said a driver missed a turn and struck a woman with a stroller. The baby was not hurt, but the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say the woman was struck with such force that her shoe landed on the roof of a nearby house.
SKYEYE VIDEO: Raw video from the scene immediately after the wreck
After hitting the woman, the car slammed into a home in the 21000 block of Wildcroft.
No one was home at the time.
Car hits woman pushing baby in a stroller before crashing into a house in Katy. Woman and driver were transported to the hospital, the baby was not injured. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/1462hC3N0Z— Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) July 20, 2018