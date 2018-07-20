Driver hits woman pushing baby in stroller before slamming into house in NW Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Car hits pedestrian before slamming into house

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman with a baby in a stroller was struck by a car before it slammed into a house in northwest Harris County.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver hits woman with baby in stroller before slamming into house



The wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m.

A deputy on the scene said a driver missed a turn and struck a woman with a stroller. The baby was not hurt, but the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the woman was struck with such force that her shoe landed on the roof of a nearby house.

SKYEYE VIDEO: Raw video from the scene immediately after the wreck
EMBED More News Videos

A car crashed into a house in west Harris County.



After hitting the woman, the car slammed into a home in the 21000 block of Wildcroft.

No one was home at the time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentcar crashcar into buildingKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston doctor shot to death by gunman on bike identified
3-year-old who died in hot day care van identified
'How about you resign?' Leaders spar after failed meeting
Teacher discounts on back to school supplies are here
Major traffic closures on the South Loop planned this weekend
Man says he shot Katy mom because she swerved into his lane
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th largest in game's history
Show More
17 dead after duck boat capsizes near Branson, Missouri
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Off-duty deputy saves choking girl at movies
Suspected drunk driver arrested after going wrong way on I-10
More News