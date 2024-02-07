Driver unable to see 18-month-old in NW Houston hotel parking lot when child hit, killed, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman driving a vehicle was unable to see a toddler girl playing in an extended-stay hotel parking lot, leading the driver to hit and kill the child, the Houston Police Department said on Tuesday evening.

According to HPD, Northwest Patrol officers responded to 6099 Guhn Road near the U.S. 290/Northwest Freeway feeder in the city's Fairbanks/Northwest Crossing area at 6:32 p.m. The address points to the HomeTowne Studios Houston - Northwest hotel.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said an 18-month-old girl was playing in the complex's parking lot when the reported accident happened.

First responders rushed the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to Crowson, the driver of a small SUV showed no initial signs of intoxication. She remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Authorities dispatched DWI task force officers to the area for an in-depth examination of the driver, Crowson said. HPD Vehicular Crimes investigators were also called and will send information to the district attorney's office to decide if it will pursue charges in the case.

Crowson said the driver appeared upset after the incident. He added that multiple families with children live at the hotel and that the victim's parents were at the scene.

