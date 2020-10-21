Fatal hit and run closes exit ramp on HWY 290 at Dacoma

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police say someone was killed in hit-and-run Wednesday morning.

It happened near the exit ramp of Dacoma Street and the NW Freeway around 4 a.m.

The outbound ramp of Highway 290 at Dacoma were closed while investigators worked to find out what exactly happened.

The suspected driver fled the scene and his location remains unknown. There was no word on the identity of the victim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 1 in critical condition after Midtown club shooting, police say
Foggy commute possible this morning
1 HPD sergeant killed, 2nd officer wounded in shooting
13 Investigates: Neighborhood not part of new anti-crime effort
Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year
Former 3rd grade teacher accused of molesting students
More than $600K worth of generic Xanax found near school
Show More
TABC suspends alcohol permits of these Houston bars
Why some people don't vote
League City council members left off some ballots
Suspect had HPD called on him twice over the weekend
Baby Nick to be buried on Wednesday, family says
More TOP STORIES News