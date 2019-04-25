Driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel in rollover crash that killed 2 in NE Houston

This car is mangled pretty badly. @houstonpolice now on scene conducting investigation into how the crash happened. pic.twitter.com/FS9aW8yA7g — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) April 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were killed and another man was injured in a rollover crash in northeast Houston.Police told ABC13 that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the 3700 block of Parker Road, and that it appeared to be a single-vehicle accident.Police said the man driving fell asleep, and the front seat passenger tried to correct the wheel.The car went into the ditch, hit a large tire and flipped several times.The driver and a woman in the back seat died. The front seat passenger survived and was taken to a hospital with severe back injuries.A neighbor told Eyewitness News Reporter Charly Edsitty that he heard a loud noise just outside his home after the crash."Scared me to death. I ran out here. There were people inside the car yelling 'Help me! Help me!'"Investigators said that speed may have also been a factor.