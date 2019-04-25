Driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel in rollover crash that killed 2 in NE Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were killed and another man was injured in a rollover crash in northeast Houston.

Police told ABC13 that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the 3700 block of Parker Road, and that it appeared to be a single-vehicle accident.



Police said the man driving fell asleep, and the front seat passenger tried to correct the wheel.

The car went into the ditch, hit a large tire and flipped several times.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF CRASH
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video of fatal crash on Parker Road



The driver and a woman in the back seat died. The front seat passenger survived and was taken to a hospital with severe back injuries.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News Reporter Charly Edsitty that he heard a loud noise just outside his home after the crash.

"Scared me to death. I ran out here. There were people inside the car yelling 'Help me! Help me!'"

Investigators said that speed may have also been a factor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontraffic fatalitiesrollover crashwoman killedman killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News