Driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel in rollover crash that killed 2 in NE Houston

Police told ABC13 that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the 3700 block of Parker Road, and that it appeared to be a single-vehicle accident.
This car is mangled pretty badly. @houstonpolice now on scene conducting investigation into how the crash happened. pic.twitter.com/FS9aW8yA7g— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) April 25, 2019
Police said the man driving fell asleep, and the front seat passenger tried to correct the wheel.
The car went into the ditch, hit a large tire and flipped several times.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF CRASH
The driver and a woman in the back seat died. The front seat passenger survived and was taken to a hospital with severe back injuries.
A neighbor told Eyewitness News Reporter Charly Edsitty that he heard a loud noise just outside his home after the crash.
"Scared me to death. I ran out here. There were people inside the car yelling 'Help me! Help me!'"
Investigators said that speed may have also been a factor.