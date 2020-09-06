Police searching for driver involved in fiery garage crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver took off after crashing into a garage which caused a fire in southwest Houston Saturday night, according to police.

It happened on Boynton near Lynden around 11:30 p.m.

The driver first crashed into a utility pole before hitting the garage, police said.

Police were still searching for the driver.

While two other vehicles inside the garage also caught on fire, there was no damage to the house because the garage was detached.
