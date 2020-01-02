Driver charged in fiery crash that killed motorcyclist in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fiery death of a motorcyclist.

On Tuesday, police told ABC13 a car and motorcycle crashed around 3:40 a.m. on Genoa Red Bluff near Space Center Boulevard.

In a press release, police say the 24-year-old unidentified motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit the passenger side of a small, four-door car. The crash caused both vehicles to spin and catch fire.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the alleged driver of the car, identified as 30-year-old Stephen Dario Rodriguez was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital.

According to police, Rodriguez was determined to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash and has been charged for driving while intoxicated. They say this is Rodriguez's third time being charged for driving while intoxicated.

After the incident, a nearby neighbor, Hanna Taye, told ABC13 he heard the crash and ran out to try to help but he says there was too much fire.

"I have a fire extinguisher, but there was so much fire," Taye said. "Then they pulled the driver, put him behind the fence and he was screaming. I think he's hurt pretty bad."

At this time, we do not know the name of the motorcyclist killed.
