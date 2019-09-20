Driver and deputy rescued from rushing water near Lake Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A situation turned dangerous for a deputy when he jumped in to rescue a driver who went around a high water barricade in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said crews were at the 27400 block of Pleasure Lane where a man was trapped near Lake Houston.

Authorities say the driver, Jarrod LaPlante, was trying to make it home Friday, near the banks of Luce Bayou around 4 a.m. Friday.

LaPlante drove his Jeep into high water, where it went under. He exited the vehicle, and as he was walking through the water, the current swept him off his feet and took him into the bayou.

A deputy in the area saw what was going on and jumped in to help him. For several minutes, authorities say no one could see either the deputy or LaPlante.

LaPlante and the deputy said they held on to debris and were eventually rescued.

"I just did a stupid move. I could have died. I thought I was going to die. Thank God for these guys," LaPlante said.

The deputy at the scene said his wetsuit was filled with water and he was almost out of strength when help arrived.







