Police looking for suspect in Missouri City-area drive-by shooting that left man critically injured

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in the Missouri City area Sunday night.Houston police are still searching for the gunman responsible for the shooting.The 29-year-old victim was shot in the back on Quail Burg Lane near Quail Park around 9:15 p.m. and transported to the hospital in critical condition.Officers say the suspect shot at several parked vehicles, and someone returned fire, but the suspect still got away."The vehicle was seen going eastbound on Quail Burg after striking several parked vehicles," Sgt. David Soliz said. "It appears we have multiple shell casings that indicate that someone did fire back at the suspect's vehicle as it fled."Investigators say they were given conflicting information on a possible suspect, so they have no suspect description at this time.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the area.Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.