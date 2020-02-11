Drive-by shooting kills 1 at north Houston McDonald's

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after a drive-by shooting in north Houston on Monday.

It happened at the McDonald's in the 5400 block of Airline Drive around 8 p.m.

The suspects were seen leaving in a red vehicle, according to authorities. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

It wasn't known if the suspects and the victim knew each other.

The shooting happened around a mile south of where a business owner was shot by a burglar last week. The victim in Friday's shooting is the owner of a t-shirt shop on Airline Drive at Salerno Lane.

RELATED: Store owner shot during burglary in north Houston

The owner told police he saw a man in his shop and tried to run away when he was shot in the back. He's expected to survive.

It's not known if the two incidents are related.
