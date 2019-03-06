Drive-by shooting caught on Houston doorbell camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows a shooter open fire on a home in southwest Houston.
The Ring doorbell video, released by Harris County Pct. 5 Constables' Office, shows a four-door passenger car pulling in front of a Briarmeadow neighborhood home right before its lights go out.
The driver appears to lower his window and then fires four to six shots at the home.
The car then speeds away down Freshmeadows Drive. Fortunately, no one in the home was injured.
If you have any information, contact the Constables' crime tips webpage.
