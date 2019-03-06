Drive-by shooting caught on Houston doorbell camera

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies are looking for the gunman who recently opened fire on a home in the Briarmeadow neighborhood of Southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows a shooter open fire on a home in southwest Houston.

The Ring doorbell video, released by Harris County Pct. 5 Constables' Office, shows a four-door passenger car pulling in front of a Briarmeadow neighborhood home right before its lights go out.

The driver appears to lower his window and then fires four to six shots at the home.

The car then speeds away down Freshmeadows Drive. Fortunately, no one in the home was injured.

If you have any information, contact the Constables' crime tips webpage.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingcaught on videodrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Gambling with food stamps? Lawmaker has way to stop it
Bars on alert for over-served customers after crackdown
Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands
Case under investigation after narcotic officers raid home
R. Kelly speaks publicly for 1st time since new sex abuse charges
How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats
Show More
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Christina Morales elected in Texas House District 145
Deputy's rescue during house fire captured on body cam
Humana cuts frustrated cancer patient check after calling Ted
Car strikes 15-year-old boy walking down Highlands road
More TOP STORIES News