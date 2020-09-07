Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate

MILLERSBURG, Kentucky -- A Kentucky driver's creative plan to get away with driving with a suspended license backfired.

Millersburg Police Department posted a eyebrow-raising photo on Facebook of a DIY license plate they found on a vehicle during a traffic stop on Sept. 2.

The fake plate was drawn on paper with markers, made to resemble the real thing.



In the Facebook post, police said further investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle had no insurance and was driving with a suspended license.

The police department finished their post with a piece of advice for anyone inspired to also DIY their license plate.

"Pro Tip: Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."

RELATED: Picture perfect? Woman receives driver's license with photo of empty chair
EMBED More News Videos

Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn't a picture of her. It only showed an empty chair.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckysuspended licenseu.s. & worldphotopoliceviraldriver
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The reasons a Houston-area leader gave for full reopening
Some Labor Day storms may find you today
How Houston ISD plans to bridge digital divide for first day
Free COVID-19 tests underway at Minute Maid Park on Labor Day
ER charged employee's insurance $11,000 for COVID-19 test
Downtown Houston to get unique new park and hiking trail
Help find 'Bella' who ran away in downtown Houston car crash
Show More
New storm Paulette forms as we enter peak hurricane season
Father drowns in Galveston while swimming with daughter
Lengthy utility truck chase begins after failed ATM theft
Golf cart rolls over in Magnolia and kills 11-year-old boy
Creek Fire grows to 78,790 acres, new evacuation orders issued
More TOP STORIES News