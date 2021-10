ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 at Spur 10 are back open in Fort Bend County after a downed power line forced its closure.Rosenberg police said in an alert at about 9:40 a.m. that drivers should use detours to avoid the area.About 40 minutes later, police provided an update saying that all hazards had been removed.Get real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.