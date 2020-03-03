Man arrested in deadly I-10 shooting: 'I made global news'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are in jail on capital murder charges for the 2019 shooting on the East Freeway in the middle of rush hour that left two people dead.

Jonathan Aleman, 29, and Jose Hernandez, 24, are accused in the incident that happened just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2019 on I-10 at Federal.

Investigators said the pair hit another vehicle, causing it to spin out. Both suspects got out. Police say as the victims' car rolled towards the gunman, he fired multiple rounds. Both men inside were killed.

Last Thursday, an officer pulled Aleman over and took him into custody on two outstanding warrants.

During Aleman's interview with police, the officer told him he was investigating a murder on the freeway involving two men from Louisiana and drugs.

According to court documents, tipsters told police the freeway shooting was in response to a "drug deal gone bad" where the suspects were robbed of five pounds of marijuana. According to police sources, a large trash bag with marijuana was in the suspects' car.

Court records show that when the officer brought up the murders, Aleman knew exactly what he was talking about.

"I made global news," Aleman said. "It was on every news station." Aleman also allegedly told the officer the drug deal was for $4,000, but it went bad.

Aleman claimed he was pistol-whipped and that Hernandez set up the deal.

In the court documents, Aleman said he stopped in the middle of rush hour traffic to take care of some "dirty work."

"I knew who I was shooting for," Aleman allegedly said, implicating himself as the gunman. "I wasn't trying to hurt nobody but them."

Documents show that when Aleman was asked about the weapon used in the shooting, he said it was a Glock that looked like a rifle. He also said he got rid of the weapon by melting it with a torch.
