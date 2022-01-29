Former President Donald Trump hold rally in Conroe to support Texas Republicans

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of Former President Donald Trump supporters flocked the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday for a "Save America Rally."While Trump may not be in office, his influence in Texas is clear. Many local and state leaders he has previously endorsed also took the stage, including Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, all of whom are up for re-election.Montgomery County is the Texas county that performed best for Trump in 2020.Abbott spent time discussing the constitutional carry law recently passed and his hard stance on the Second Amendment. In addition, Paxton discussed crime along the border.Bill King, the Texas chair of a new Independent party, said there's a fine line politicians have to follow because they have to cater to primary voters. Those running in the GOP primaries know in order to win those far right votes, they need Trump's support."He's still popular with Texan primary voters. If you look at the polling, he has positive approval rating with Republican primary voters. So, if you're running in the primary, you almost have to have his blessing," said King.Democrats have not won a state-wide seat in Texas since the 1990s. Since Republicans controlled re-districting, it may be hard for them to gain any control in the House, Senate, or flip any congressional seats.The DNC released the following statement in response to the rally.The primaries are March 1 and the last day to register to vote for the primary is Monday.