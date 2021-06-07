Houston CultureMap

Former President Donald Trump heads to Houston on new 'History' tour

By Steven Devadanam, Houston CultureMap
EMBED <>More Videos

Trump returns to stage with speech at North Carolina GOP convention

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most controversial figures in American political history is heading to Houston. Former President Donald Trump will visit the Toyota Center on Dec. 18 as part of a moderated discussion with TV host/author Bill O'Reilly.

Titled "The History Tour," this event runs Dec. 11-12 in Sunrise, Florida at the BB&T Center before heading to Houston on Dec. 18. Trump and O'Reilly then visit Dallas' American Airlines Center on Dec. 19, per a release.

What does the 45th notoriously opinionated president and former leader of the free world - who is currently banned from Facebook and Twitter - have to say about his chance to go off on the media, culture, and his own presidency, which ran from January 2017 to January 2021?

RELATED: Trump increasingly talking like he plans to mount 2024 presidential run

Not surprisingly, Trump takes a swipe at the media in describing the event in a press release:

These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we'll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don't make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the No. 1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!

To read the rest of this story, including ticket information, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustondonald trumprepublicanstoyota centerfox newsbill o'reillypoliticspresident donald trumphouston culturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival's A-list lineup released
Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr. debut new hard seltzer
Texas ranks #1 on list of states with risk of being killed by animal
Texas county ranks as No. 1 destination for people leaving California
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News