Former President Donald Trump heads to Houston on new 'History' tour

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most controversial figures in American political history is heading to Houston. Former President Donald Trump will visit the Toyota Center on Dec. 18 as part of a moderated discussion with TV host/author Bill O'Reilly.Titled "The History Tour," this event runs Dec. 11-12 in Sunrise, Florida at the BB&T Center before heading to Houston on Dec. 18. Trump and O'Reilly then visit Dallas' American Airlines Center on Dec. 19, per a release.What does the 45th notoriously opinionated president and former leader of the free world - who is currently banned from Facebook and Twitter - have to say about his chance to go off on the media, culture, and his own presidency, which ran from January 2017 to January 2021?Not surprisingly, Trump takes a swipe at the media in describing the event in a press release: