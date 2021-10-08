man shot

Pizza delivery man shot several times and robbed on southeast side, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Pizza delivery driver shot multiple times in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Domino's delivery driver was shot multiple times while on the job in southeast Houston, and now authorities are investigating if he was set up.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Clover Street at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday, where they say the victim in his 50s was delivering a pizza.

As soon as the man got out of his SUV, he was shot multiple times, and the vehicle was stolen.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Authorities later found the victim's stolen SUV on Nita Street, about 20 minutes away from the original scene.

According to officials, police went to the address that the pizza restaurant said ordered the food, but the people at the home claim they never ordered a pizza.

"As of right now, we're not able to communicate with the victim. He was in a lot of pain, and he was immediately transported. We'll do a follow-up, and hopefully we'll get more information from the victim," HPD Lt. E. Pavel told ABC13 at the scene.

Police are processing his vehicle for any evidence.

Right now, there are no witnesses or surveillance video.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're urged to call police.

For updates on this story, follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshots firedshootingman shotpizza
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News