Pizza delivery man shot several times and robbed on southeast side, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Domino's delivery driver was shot multiple times while on the job in southeast Houston, and now authorities are investigating if he was set up.Police were called to the 4700 block of Clover Street at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday, where they say the victim in his 50s was delivering a pizza.As soon as the man got out of his SUV, he was shot multiple times, and the vehicle was stolen.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.Authorities later found the victim's stolen SUV on Nita Street, about 20 minutes away from the original scene.According to officials, police went to the address that the pizza restaurant said ordered the food, but the people at the home claim they never ordered a pizza."As of right now, we're not able to communicate with the victim. He was in a lot of pain, and he was immediately transported. We'll do a follow-up, and hopefully we'll get more information from the victim," HPD Lt. E. Pavel told ABC13 at the scene.Police are processing his vehicle for any evidence.Right now, there are no witnesses or surveillance video.If you have any information on the shooting, you're urged to call police.