Family, friends gather to remember popular bartender allegedly killed by boyfriend in Montrose

Tiffany Rodriguez was a popular bartender in Montrose who loved animals and loved to sing. Only after her death, did her family learn she was a victim of domestic violence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of a 29-year-old woman, who was shot in the head outside a Montrose bar, gathered to celebrate her life and bring awareness to victims of domestic violence.

Tiffany Rodriguez was shot on Dec. 18 outside Lola's Depot on Grant Street. She died two days later. On Dec. 21, her boyfriend, 31-year-old Brandon McKinney, turned himself in.

McKinney has been charged with murder.

On Wednesday night at Rabbit's Got the Gun, where Rodriguez worked, family and friends came together to pray and mourn.

"This was really the chance to come together to celebrate her life and presence in the Houston community and all the beauty she brought," her sister, Danielle Rodriguez told ABC13.

"It was very painful for us to learn that," Danielle said.

According to court records, after the shooting, McKinney told at least two people he shot someone and that he was heading to Austin. Records say Houston police also have surveillance video tying him to the crime.

McKinney was charged in June with assaulting another woman, an ex-girlfriend. It was a misdemeanor and his only charge in Harris County. The hearing officer gave him a $10,000 personal bond, which means he did not have to put up any money to get out of jail. During his first court appearance on the murder charge, the same hearing officer reprimanded McKinney for breaking his bond conditions. Court records also revealed a few weeks before she was fatally shot, Rodriguez told a friend that McKinney beat her up, too, to the point where she thought she had a concussion.

"It's really hard that whether the warning signs were there or not, this was something that could have been prevented," Danielle said.

So now her sister and parents encourage others to stay present and proactive in loved ones' lives. They are proud that Tiffany was an organ donor and could potentially save four other people. They just wish they had more time with her.

"Time is really precious," Danielle said.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also visit click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

