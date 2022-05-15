murder suicide

Man shot and killed girlfriend of 5 years before killing himself in east Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - May 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe domestic violence led to a murder-suicide at an apartment complex in east Houston on Saturday.

At about 11:15 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Villa de Matel near Fair Oaks.

Upon arrival, police found a man and woman, believed to be in their 20s, dead inside the apartment. They were in a five-year relationship.

It's believed the couple had some sort of argument when the man shot and killed the woman and then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

"Someone appeared to be moving out of the apartment or was being moved out, and it may have escalated the situation," said a sergeant with HPD's Homicide Division.

Houston police say they have had prior calls at the apartment for family violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingdomestic violencemurder suicide
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER SUICIDE
Man and woman found dead in what deputies believe to be murder-suicide
Father suffocates son then kills himself in W. Houston, HPD says
Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in E. Harris Co.
Bodies of 2 men found in apparent murder-suicide, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Mother and son shot in drive-by in NW Harris Co., deputies say
16-year-old shot 8 times in west Houston
Good viewing conditions for Sunday night's lunar eclipse
10 killed in mass shooting at NY supermarket; gunman arraigned
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
Long lost sisters, reunite after taking online DNA test
Lone Star College adds online campus and opportunities for fall 2022
Show More
$50K reward for escaped inmate who stole, crashed bus near Centerville
Thousands participate in Houston pro-choice rally
Authorities: Accused supermarket shooter livestreamed attack
Conroe ISD plans salary increases to compete among area districts
Baby formula distribution event held in Third Ward to help families
More TOP STORIES News