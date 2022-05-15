Man shot and killed girlfriend of 5 years before killing himself in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe domestic violence led to a murder-suicide at an apartment complex in east Houston on Saturday.At about 11:15 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Villa de Matel near Fair Oaks.Upon arrival, police found a man and woman, believed to be in their 20s, dead inside the apartment. They were in a five-year relationship.It's believed the couple had some sort of argument when the man shot and killed the woman and then turned the gun on himself, according to police."Someone appeared to be moving out of the apartment or was being moved out, and it may have escalated the situation," said a sergeant with HPD's Homicide Division.Houston police say they have had prior calls at the apartment for family violence.