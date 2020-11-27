Harris Co. Pct. 5 deputies seeking witnesses in shooting of 2 Cypress dogs

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Animal Crimes Unit are searching for witnesses in the shooting of two dogs in Cypress on Nov. 17.

The shooting happened near Mueschke and Schiel between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. after the two dogs got loose.

The owner of the dogs, Stephen Bartholomew, used a GPS collar to search for them and found one dog, Bear, in a field with a gunshot wound in the leg. Bear later died from his injuries.

He found his other dog, Bailey, a short time later after someone called him saying they found his dog in bad shape. Bailey was also shot and might need to have her leg amputated.

"If you heard or saw anything, or if you have home security cameras that may have captured anything that will help in the investigation of these shootings, please contact Precinct 5 through our online crime tips webpage," they wrote on Facebook.



"That definitely hurts the most because you always ask those questions of, 'Well, what if I got over there? Would I have been able to save him?'" Bartholomew told ABC13.

Bartholomew had Bear for over 5 years and has had Bailey for a little over a year. Both dogs were rescues.

Bartholomew says his community has been supporting him with donations.

"I've been met with an incredible amount of support from random strangers who just reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I don't know you, have never met you, but I'm sorry for what happened,'" Bartholomew said. "I've had random people, you know, donate money."

The vet at Animal ER of Northwest Houston is even covering the expenses for Bailey's recovery.



