Pets & Animals

NC attorney suggests barking dog have vocal cords surgically removed in exchange for dropped charges

EMBED <>More Videos

NC attorney suggests barking dog have vocal cords surgically removed in exchange for dropped charges

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. -- A Great Pyrenees in Graham County has gotten into some legal trouble.

Seven-year-old Leo's barking has racked up more than $750 in noise violation citations and attorney fees, said owner, Michael Eddings.

"Leo's bark does travel, but it's just because he's 120 pounds," Eddings said.

Eddings said Leo doesn't bark more than other dogs in the neighborhood and believes he and his family are being unfairly targeted by the Graham County Sheriff's Office following a complaint.

"I have a neighbor that has three or four dogs that bark," Eddings said. "And my neighbor across the street has dogs that bark. So, I think singling us out for one dog is a little ridiculous."

During a court appearance on Tuesday, Eddings said he was stunned to hear what a representative of the Graham County district attorney's office offered in terms of a plea deal.

"He said that if you have the vocal cords removed surgically, they would drop all charges," Eddings said. "It's crazy; it is inhumane."

Graham County District Attorney Ashley Welch confirmed an assistant district attorney made the suggestion. Welch issued the following statement:

"I have confirmed that an assistant district attorney in my district suggested, as a possible solution to violations of a town's noise ordinance, that a dog's vocal cords be surgically altered. Whether offered in jest or seriousness, the suggestion was inappropriate. I am unable to offer additional comment as this is now a personnel matter."

Neither Leo nor Eddings is off the hook. Eddings' next court appearance is scheduled for October.

"We're willing to negotiate," Eddings said. "We'll put up a fence, things like that, but I'm not going to put on a barking collar and I'm not going to have surgery."

According to Graham County's noise ordinance, quiet hours are not defined. The ordinance does specify between disturbing and unnecessary noise. Both criteria state a noise should not be clearly audible at a distance of more than 50 feet from the noise source.

Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp confirmed his deputies have issued several noise violation citations to Eddings - both for the dog's barking and loud music. Crisp said his office received complaints from multiple of Eddings' neighbors. Since the last citation, no additional complaints have been filed.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncdognoise complaint
TOP STORIES
Gonzalo Lopez dead: Escaped inmate may have also killed adult, 4 kids
30-year-old passenger killed in apparent road rage shooting identified
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
Crisis in college athletics: Suicides spike amid mental heath concerns
Mostly dry and hot for Friday
Major backups on Eastex Freeway after truck crashes into guard wall
Man dies after falling out of moving car following argument
Show More
Deputies crash into pillar while trying to stop speeding suspect
Dive teams find body of 15-year-old swept away in Sims Bayou
HPD bodycam video enough to fire officer who killed man, lawyer says
Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title | See the winning word
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News