The U.S. Coast Guard found "Bingo" after he was startled by Fourth of July fireworks and separated from his family near Surfside Beach in Freeport.

Coast Guard rescues dog in water after being scared by Fourth of July fireworks near Surfside

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog separated from his family at the beach after being startled by fireworks during the Fourth of July was reunited with them Wednesday morning.

"Bingo" was found floating in the water at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when a U.S. Coast Guard crew was doing a ship inspection.

The crew reportedly rescued Bingo and took him to their station.

Officials said they spent the night trying to contact Bingo's family until they saw a post from a Freeport restaurant that helped them bring him back home.

The U.S. Coast Guard shared images on their social media of the reunion, saying they were able to reunite Bingo with his family.

