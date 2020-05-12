Health & Fitness

Kids suffering from COVID-19 may develop unknown syndrome

By
Doctors want to learn more about a syndrome potentially associated with children suffering from COVID-19.

The condition is known as Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome or PIMS. Experts say it causes the immune system to overreact in a potentially dangerous way.

ABC13 spoke with infectious disease pediatrician, Dr. Michael Chang, with UT Physicians.

He said children account for only a small percentage of the total infections. Those impacted by this syndrome is even a smaller percentage.

"As more people get infected, we will see new and more types of symptoms because it is a completely novel virus. We don't actually know all the possible symptoms from COVID-19," said Dr. Chang. "The probability that any one patient is going to have this inflammatory syndrome due to COVID-19 is pretty uncommon. I still don't think it is something most parents should be worried about even if they develop COVID-19 infection."

Dr. Chang said the best way to protect your children during this pandemic is to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonchildren's healthcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
Chief addresses HPD shooting that killed gospel singer
Kroger opens drive through COVID-19 testing locations
SPONSORED: David Nuno makes his go-to recipe with his kids
Body at Hermann Park identified as exiled Iranian activist
Houston city council member tests positive for COVID-19
Raising Cane's to pay $2 million in bonuses to employees
Show More
Gov. Abbott directs Texas nursing home residents, staff tested
Trump abruptly ends briefing after contentious exchanges
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
More TOP STORIES News