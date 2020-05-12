Kids suffering from COVID-19 may develop unknown syndrome

Doctors want to learn more about a syndrome potentially associated with children suffering from COVID-19.
The condition is known as Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome or PIMS. Experts say it causes the immune system to overreact in a potentially dangerous way.
ABC13 spoke with infectious disease pediatrician, Dr. Michael Chang, with UT Physicians.
He said children account for only a small percentage of the total infections. Those impacted by this syndrome is even a smaller percentage.
"As more people get infected, we will see new and more types of symptoms because it is a completely novel virus. We don't actually know all the possible symptoms from COVID-19," said Dr. Chang. "The probability that any one patient is going to have this inflammatory syndrome due to COVID-19 is pretty uncommon. I still don't think it is something most parents should be worried about even if they develop COVID-19 infection."
Dr. Chang said the best way to protect your children during this pandemic is to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.
