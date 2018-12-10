EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3052695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How phenotyping is being used in forensics.

Police in League City released new renderings of two females whose skeletal remains were found along the same road five years apart.The police department labeled the homicide victims as part of the Calder Road cold cases.According to police, one body was found on Feb. 2, 1986, and the other was found on Sept. 8, 1991. The image above shows the rendering of the 1986 victim on the left and the rendering of the 1991 victim on the right.Police said the 1986 victim has likely ties to Tennessee. She was about 22-30 years old, 5'5" to 5'8" in height, and she may have died six weeks to six months prior to being found. She also may have had fair to very fair skin, blue or green eyes, blond/brown hair, and no or few freckles.The victim had a small caliber gunshot wound to the back, and she also had a noticeable gap in the upper portion of her front teeth.The 1991 victim has likely ties to Louisiana. Police say she was 24-34 years old, 5' to 5'3" in height, and weighed 100-130 pounds. Police believe she died six weeks before being found.The woman also appeared to have had injuries to her upper spine that may have led to her death.The police department was able to determine the facial predictability of the remains using Snapshot DNA Phenotyping, which gave detectives a look of their likely features as well as genealogy. The method was reported at length by ABC13 back in February.Police urge anyone who recognizes the faces to contact Lt. Michael Buffington at 281-338-8220.