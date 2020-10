Fort Bend ISD students form coalition aimed at erasing racism and discrimination

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- When you think of Fort Bend County, you might almost immediately think of diversity because the county is home to a melting pot of people from all over the world.A group of current and former Fort Bend Independent School District students say, just because there is diversity, that doesn't necessarily mean there is acceptance."We are fighting for change that we know is possible," said Chinelo Dike, a former FBISD student.Dike is a member of the FBISD Equity Coalition, which was founded in response to the civil unrest that's happened across the country over the last several months.The group is taking a close look at how the school district can implement changes that promote more tolerance and acceptance of the diverse student body.Members say they've had their own negative experiences with racism and discrimination. It's why they formed the group and put out a call for other students to share their stories.They ended up receiving hundreds of responses from students."We actually created a Google form where students could address or share their experiences and we got almost 400 experiences" said Sameeha Rizvi, a former FBISD student and coalition member.The group has created several social media accounts to spread the word about their work and encourage others to join in.An online document outlines several areas of focus the group would like to see changed, including the implementation of anti-racist policies and curriculum, as well as more support for LGBTQIA students. The document has garnered several pages of signatures supporting the changes.In September, members spoke with FBISD Superintendent Charles Dupre in order to work collaboratively with the district towards solutions.The district shared this statement on the meeting with ABC13: