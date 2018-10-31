Dive team recovers child's body near Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
An Eyewitness News crew was there as deputies carried the small body of a child along some train tracks in Texas City.

A DPS investigation led authorities to a body of water along Highway 146 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office dive team was searching near Attwater Avenue when the body was recovered.

Reporter Nick Natario watched as deputies carried the body to the side of the tracks, loaded it onto a stretcher and then placed the body in a hearse.

The medical examiner was called to the scene of the DPS investigation.

Sgt. Stephen Woodard with DPS told Eyewitness News that this is an ongoing investigation and they are working to determine the identity of the child.
