Traffic

'Zooming' and driving: A new concern during the COVID-19 pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There may be fewer drivers on the road these days, but driving may be more dangerous than ever.

Distracted driving has become an even bigger concern during the pandemic, and part of the problem may be all of those virtual meetings.

According to Zendrive, phone usage while driving is up 38% during the pandemic. Other bad driving behaviors include speeding, which is up 27%, and hard braking, which is up 25%.

In Texas, 378 people died in more than 97,000 distracted driving crashes last year, according to AAA.

With worries about coronavirus and the economy, it's even easier to find your mind wandering these days. And now, in the age of Zoom, Webex, and other virtual meetings, there are even more potential distractions.

RELATED: Google tracking Texas traffic patterns during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

In a new Google study, researchers found that travel to workplaces is still down 35% compared to normal levels in Texas.



According to AAA, taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your risk of being involved in a crash.

To stay safe, limit distractions as much as possible. If you use your phone for music or navigation, set it up before you start driving. And of course, don't Zoom and drive!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: It's not just you! Traffic is back, especially in the afternoon
EMBED More News Videos

No, it's not your imagination. There are more people around you on the road. Here's what ABC13's Katherine Whaley found out from TranStar.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustondistracted drivingcar crashdistractioncar accidentaaa
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta getting stronger over the Gulf
Parties at home owned by DeAndre Hopkins bothering neighbors
Harris Co. judge Lina Hidalgo says bars will not open
Trump says he will not attend virtual debate, will hold rally instead
Is your car 1 of 1.5 million in Houston with an open recall?
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Texas bars can reopen, but decision up to county judges
Show More
A's rally past Astros 9-7, Houston leads ALDS 2-1
Couple's car hit with gunfire as they left Med Center
Here's a recap of the news for Thursday, October 8
Late Houston singer used ranch for community outreach
How blue light glasses work and how to find the best pair
More TOP STORIES News