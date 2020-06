Disneyland reopening: Resort will require mandatory face coverings for cast members, guests

Mandatory face coverings for both cast members and guests

The addition of hand-washing stations and physical barriers throughout the resort, where appropriate

Reduced theme park capacity to ensure physical distancing

Appropriate signs added to help guests move throughout the resort

Temperature checks for guests prior to entering the theme parks, Downtown Disney District

Daily health screenings and temperature checks for cast members

Expansion of Mobile Order through the Disneyland app, Apple pay and more

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation throughout the resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When Disneyland Resort plans to reopen in July, there will be some measures in place to ensure the health and safety of guests and cast members.According to Disneyland's website , these enhanced health and safety measures include:The resort's decision to make face coverings mandatory comes after Orange County announced it would no longer require the public to wear face masks."I want to be clear. This does not diminish the importance of face coverings. I stand with the public health experts and believe wearing cloth face coverings help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and save lives," said Dr. Clayton Chau, the interim health officer and recently appointed Health Care Agency director.To promote physical distancing, the resort also announced that Disneyland and California Adventure Park will track attendance through a reservation system, that will require all guests to obtain an advanced reservation for park entry.Additionally, new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals have been temporarily paused."We are purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate about keeping the health and safety of our cast, guests and local communities top of mind."Disneyland and California Adventure were temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Disneyland resort announced a proposal to begin a phased reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim on July 9, followed by a reopening of the location's theme parks on July 17. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, the news release said. The Downtown Disney district will begin reopening July 9.The planned July reopenings are pending local and state government approvals, according to a statement on the Disney Park's blog Shanghai Disneyland, Florida's Disney Springs and several Disney stores have reopened in recent weeks. A proposed reopening of Walt Disney World in Orlando was announced last month for July 11 and Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen on June 18