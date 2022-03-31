disney

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts tease announcement to change in social-distancing rules

More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts to relax social-distancing rules

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Walt Disney World resorts could be announcing a major change in their COVID-19 social-distancing rules Thursday.

The theme parks on Wednesday released a teaser video about the possible change in health protocols.

The clip shows a hand unlocking a velvet rope and Mickey Mouse waving for people to come inside and giving out hugs.

"The moment we've been waiting for Check the Disney Parks Blog tomorrow for more details!" the post read.

"HUGS ARE BACK," one commenter responded.

"I'm literally crying thinking about my girls getting to hug all their favorite characters," another commenter added.

The company has yet to announce an official change in protocols. More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaanaheimcaliforniasocial distancingdisneydisneylanddisney worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Marvel lineup: Here's what's coming out in 2022
Disney donates over 11,000 books to kids in need
Stars celebrate end of long awards season at Oscars after-parties
Ariana DeBose makes LGBTQ+ history with 'West Side Story'
TOP STORIES
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
Bellaire baseball team under 2 investigations regarding discrimination
Man on the run after stabbing off-duty officer at Subway, HPD says
Woman found dead in crashed car on I-45 Pierce Elevated
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: cousin
How you can land a job virtually or in-person in Missouri City
Brian Laundrie's parents ask court to dismiss Petito family lawsuit
Show More
Man crashes into League City home after shooting outside Walmart
Beautiful weather on Thursday
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
2 women on the run after robbing, shooting teen walking home from work
More TOP STORIES News