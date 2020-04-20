disneyland

Man arrested after breaking into Disneyland amid temporary closure, police say

Officers responded to the scene and found the man in the park around 11 p.m. near a construction site by the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.
ANAHEIM -- Police say an 18-year-old man was arrested after he broke into Disneyland Sunday night amid the park's temporary closure.

Jeremiah Smith, a transient resident of Anaheim, was seen jumping over a gate into the back lot of California Adventure, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man in the park around 11 p.m. near a construction site by the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Police believe the suspect's motive may have been to steal items or equipment from the construction site.

Police say Smith was arrested, cited for trespassing and then released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestbreak incoronavirusdisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope
How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
Disney waives monthly payments for parks' annual passholders
Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with online performance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge to designate COVID-19 'recovery czar'
Houston mayor could lay out plan today to reopen city
Here's how Gov. Abbott's 'retail to-go' order will operate
TIMELINE: Here are important dates for Texas to reopen
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Bill introduced to cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
Show More
Bad Bunny offers Aldine ISD grad $5K for her painting of him
Hot and humid to start the week, before storms return Wednesday
Here is where gas prices have fallen to under $1
When your stimulus money can and can't be taken from you
Willie Nelson celebrates 4/20 with star-studded stream
More TOP STORIES News