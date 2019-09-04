Disney donates more than $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company has committed more than $1 million to assist with recovery efforts in the Bahamas after slow-moving Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Caribbean nation.
The company's efforts will include a $1 million donation to non-profit relief agencies as well as a donation of food staples and basic construction materials to those in impacted areas.
Disney's cruise line business leases an island in the Bahamas, Disney Castaway Cay, where it employs dozens of Bahamians. The company said its employees impacted by the storm will "have access to a range of resources" to assist in their recovery efforts.
"The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together."
"The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache," added Disney Cruise Line president Jeff Vahle. "We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas. As the needs in these communities are assessed, we are prepared to aid the relief and recovery efforts through funding, the provision of supplies and by providing support to our Bahamian Crew Members."
Families affected by Hurricane Dorian urgently need support. Help the American Red Cross provide meals and shelter to these families. Donate today to Hurricane Dorian relief by going to redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
