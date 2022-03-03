Discovery Green outdoor roller rink returns for 5 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas -- With spring weather finally rolling in after an early-year chill, Houstonians are clamoring for warm-weather fun. Perfect timing, then, for the return of the city's first outdoor roller rink, which is rolling back into downtown's buzzy destination.The Rink, the outdoor roller rink at Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St.), is back for skaters for five weeks, opening on Friday, March 4. The launch night on Friday will feature fun, skate-worthy tunes by DJ Mohawk Steve, roller derby demonstrations, and a chance for the first 50 skaters in line to skate for free, per a press release.Tickets, which are $12, must be purchased online. As always, The Rink is offering access to all (non-motorized wheelchairs are welcome) and themed nights.