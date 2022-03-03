discovery green

Discovery Green outdoor roller rink returns for 5 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas -- With spring weather finally rolling in after an early-year chill, Houstonians are clamoring for warm-weather fun. Perfect timing, then, for the return of the city's first outdoor roller rink, which is rolling back into downtown's buzzy destination.

The Rink, the outdoor roller rink at Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St.), is back for skaters for five weeks, opening on Friday, March 4. The launch night on Friday will feature fun, skate-worthy tunes by DJ Mohawk Steve, roller derby demonstrations, and a chance for the first 50 skaters in line to skate for free, per a press release.

Tickets, which are $12, must be purchased online. As always, The Rink is offering access to all (non-motorized wheelchairs are welcome) and themed nights.

For more on the themed skate nights, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonweekend happeningseventsoutdoor adventureshouston culturemapculturemapdiscovery green
DISCOVERY GREEN
Best places to take out-of-towners in Houston
Día de los Muertos skull installation coming to downtown Houston
Discovery Green reopens water feature for kids
Discovery Green ice skating rink opens today
TOP STORIES
Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in SW Houston, police say
Deputy describes scene 8-year-old's skeletal remains were found in
Harris Co. released final primary voting results overnight
Man found in water at ship channel after reports of shots fired
Weather changes in store as we head into the weekend
Coach accused of improper relationship with student, Katy ISD says
Felony bond debate factored in defeat of incumbent Harris Co. judges
Show More
Suspect shot to death by 13-year veteran in SW Houston, HPD says
Fmr. UFC champion charged with shooting at molestation suspect
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, refugee count tops 1M
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon
How SB1 impacted way Texans voted in the 2022 primary election
More TOP STORIES News