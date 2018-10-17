Dickinson student allegedly threatens to 'kill everyone'

EMBED </>More Videos

The consequences for threatening a school

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Barber Middle School student is in custody after threatening to harm classmates.

Dickinson ISD said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that the student was arrested by Galveston County sheriff's deputies after two students reported the threat to school officials.

"I'm going to kill everyone," the student allegedly told another student, prompting a call to deputies.

The district said the student will not be permitted to return to the school.

Wednesday's arrest comes on the heels of another threat at Dunbar Middle School on Tuesday. Administrators said their investigation continues in that incident.

School officials said they take each threat allegation seriously, and that students "must understand that their words and writing, whether they are serious or joking, have the power to incite fear in others."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatarreststudent safetytexas newsDickinson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Astros denied 2-run homer after controversial ruling in Game 4
ALCS Game 4: Morton starts, Alex Bregman leads off
Crosby ISD to eliminate 129 positions in budgetary layoffs
Astros cleared of cheating after photography claims
Astros unlikely to face Boston's Chris Sale in Game 5
Houston Rockets open season vs. Pelicans with Carmelo debut
Texas mom spanks teen son with belt after he took her BMW
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Show More
Parents say Pasadena teacher molested their children
Owners fighting HOA fines over truck parked in their driveway
Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises
Texans' Andre Hal returns to practice after cancer diagnosis
Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston
More News