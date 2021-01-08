texas politics

We have a winner! Dickinson names new mayor in ping pong ball draw

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a runoff resulted in a tie, the city of Dickinson was forced to elect its newest mayor by pulling a name out of a hat.

In a one-of-a-kind ping pong ball drawing on Thursday night, Sean Skipworth was named the city's new mayor.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Skipworth shortly after the drawing. "This has been such a long campaign, and for it to end like this, I'm kind of numb."

Skipworth and his opponent Jennifer Lawrence have campaigned to be the city's mayor for nearly a year. The election was supposed to take place in May, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it was delayed until November. During the general election, neither candidate received 50% of the vote, which triggered a runoff.

Then, last month, the runoff recount resulted in a vote total that left the candidates speechless.

READ MORE: Dickinson's new mayor to be pulled out of a hat
EMBED More News Videos

It looks like a little bit of 2020 has been brought over into 2021!



"How often does something like this happen? It's really been unique," Lawrence said. "[It] turned into a dead tie of 1,010 votes to 1,010 votes, which adds up to 2020. We're all going, 'What the heck?'"

The candidates said Dickinson's charter didn't have plan for a tie, and because of this, state law triggers a casting of lots to decide the winner.

"I mean you can't make this up, nobody would believe it if you put it on TV or something, I mean, it's just unreal," said Skipworth.



He said one of the first items on his list when he's sworn in is to recruit a permanent city manager and look ahead to the next legislative session and examine any sales tax changes that could impact the city of Dickinson.

"I'm just thankful to everybody that came out to vote, because literally, your vote counted and we wouldn't be here without you," he said.

To make sure there's no bias in whoever picks the name out of the hat, the city invited Friendswood's mayor, Mike Foreman, to conduct the drawing.

"I just want to thank these candidates for stepping up," said Foreman. "We need people like them to step up and run for election in these small towns."

Meanwhile, Lawrence said she trusted the process and believed the drawing "went how it was supposed to go."

"I've had dozens and dozens of people praying about this," she said. "I told Sean I would support him, and I will, and I think unity is the way to go to get stuff done."

Skipworth is slated to be sworn in next week.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdickinsonelection resultstexas politicstexas newsvote 2020electionspoliticselection
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
Texas lawmaker: 'Stop the b******* right now'
Texas lawmaker says he barricaded during Capitol riot
Texas Democrats call for Cruz's resignation after Capitol chaos
Dickinson's new mayor to be pulled out of a hat tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ted Cruz tells ABC13 why he still opposed Biden win
Sheila Jackson Lee introduces Articles of Impeachment against Trump
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
4 dead after insurrection at US Capitol: What we know
Houston community leaders reflect on chaos at Capitol
1st case of COVID-19 variant found in Harris County
Snow could mix in with rain coming into parts of SE Texas
Show More
NJ congressman helps clean up Capitol after insurrection
Officers possible exposed to chemical in bank robbery, HPD said
Former New Caney ISD superintendent charged with theft
Houston activists spotted with guns protesting Capitol riots
Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions
More TOP STORIES News