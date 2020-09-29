2 people found dead inside Dickinson home

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were found dead inside a Dickinson home on Monday.

It happened at 934 Royal Oaks Drive early afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the home as part of a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming from inside the home. Investigators said the two people, who have not been identified, were found dead inside.

It's unclear how the two died. The incident remains under investigation.
