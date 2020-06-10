Health & Fitness

Dickinson ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19 after graduation ceremony

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dickinson ISD says one of its employees, who tested positive for COVID-19, may have come in contact with people at Dickinson High School's graduation last week.

The school district sent out a statement, in which they state they took many health and safety precautions at the ceremony to limit to COVID-19 exposure. They included social distancing of graduates and guests.

According to their statement, people are being notified that the employee tested positive days later.

Dickinson High School is closed through June 19, while the district conducts extensive cleaning.
